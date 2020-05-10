‘Avengers: Endgame’ Set Decorator Leslie A. Pope Dies at 65

Leslie A. Pope, an Oscar-nominated set decorator who worked on several Marvel movies, has died at 65 in Venice, Calif., according to her friend, Trish Gallaher Glenn.

Pope had heart surgery in February and was still recovering when she died, Glenn said.

She moved to New York in 1979 to begin her career in the film industry, and later moved to Venice in 1997. In her 40-year career, she worked on more than 50 films as a set decorator.

Pope received an Oscar nomination for “Seabiscuit” in 2003 for best art direction along with Jeannine Oppewall. “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” would go on to win the category.

She also worked on several movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most recently the blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame.” Her other superhero film credits include “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Ant-Man,” “Spider-Man 3” and “The Amazing Spider-Man.”

The Art Directors Guild awarded Pope the excellence in production design prize for “Avengers: Endgame,” in addition to “Catch Me If You Can” in 2002. She was nominated for the award in 2012 for Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” and in 2014 for “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

Her other design credits include “Get Him to the Greek,” “Spanglish,” “Carlito’s Way,” “After Hours,” “Angel Heart,” “Matewan,” “Ironweed” and “The Prince of Tides.”