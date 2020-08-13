Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Signs First-Look Deal With Sony

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions has signed a first-look deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment, reuniting the actor with the studio behind his recent hit “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Appian Way, co-run by Jennifer Davisson, previously produced “The Revenant, “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and “Shutter Island.” The deal is described as “multi-year” and the companies are already in development on two projects.

Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman was effusive in his praise for DiCaprio.

“I first met the supernova talented Leonardo DiCaprio over 24 years ago on ‘Romeo and Juliet,'” said Rothman, who was previously in charge of Fox’s film division. “We then shipped out together on the ‘Titanic’ and my admiration for him as a fully-rounded filmmaking genius has only increased over the many years since. His producing and acting instincts — superbly supported by Jennifer — are both driven by service to the best material in the world. At Sony, we feel like we just landed a rare GOAT deal — as Michael Jordan and Tom Brady are to basketball and football, so is Leo to film.”

DiCaprio was equally generous in talking up Rothman in his statement.

“For over three decades in the business, Tom has never adhered to the traditional Hollywood norms,” DiCaprio. “Never once taking the safe route, he truly values filmmakers and their vision and is extremely supportive of the theatre-going experience. I could not be more excited to enter into a new phase of partnerships with Sony.”

Sony has lost some key first-look deals in recent years, with former studio chief Amy Pascal decamping for Universal. But it has also inked splashy pacts with the likes of Michael Bay and former Fox 2000 head Elizabeth Gabler.