Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro Offer Walk-On Role in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are offering fans the opportunity to win a walk-on role in their upcoming film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” directed by Martin Scorsese.

Fans can enter the contest by donating funds through the “All in Challenge,” which supports DiCaprio’s “America’s Food Fund,” “Meals on Wheels” and “No Kid Hungry.” Donations will help provide meals to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

DiCaprio and De Niro announced the challenge in a video posted on DiCaprio’s Instagram account.

“Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever,” De Niro said.

In addition to the walk-on role and a day on set, the winner will also be able to attend the film premiere with the trio.

“If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance,” DiCaprio said. “Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere.”

At the end of the video, the two challenged Matthew McConaughey, Ellen DeGeneres and Jamie Foxx to participate in the challenge. Other “All in Challenge” offers include the chance for Justin Bieber to sing “One Less Lonely Girl” at the winner’s home and the opportunity to be in Kevin Hart’s next movie.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on David Grann’s bestselling book about the FBI’s investigation into the 1920s Osage murders that saw the slayings of Native Americans in Oklahoma’s Osage Nation soon after oil deposits were found underneath their land.