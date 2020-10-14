Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Timothee Chalamet Join Star-Studded Cast of Adam McKay’s ‘Don’t Look Up’

Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Timothee Chalamet will join Jennifer Lawrence in the star-studded cast of “Don’t Look Up,” a new Netflix comedy from Adam McKay.

Jonah Hill and Himesh Patel will also star, along with Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi and Matthew Perry. As previously announced, Cate Blanchett and Rob Morgan are part of the cast.

McKay, the filmmaker behind “Step Brothers,” “Anchorman,” “Talladega Nights” and “The Big Short,” wrote and directed “Don’t Look Up,” which follows two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of an impending asteroid that could destroy the planet. Lawrence and DiCaprio are expected to play the two astronomers, but Netflix would not confirm.

The movie is scheduled to start filming before the end of the year.

McKay is also producing the film with Kevin Messick under McKay’s Hyperobject Industries Banner.

DiCaprio is also starring in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” adaptation. Up next for Streep is another Netflix film, Ryan Murphy’s “The Prom,” along with Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max comedy “Let Them All Talk. Chalamet, who previously starred with Streep in Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” remake, has “Dune,” “The French Dispatch” and James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic “Going Electric” on deck. Patel, the breakout of Universal’s musical rom-com “Yesterday,” recently appeared in Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet.”

McKay’s most recent movie “Vice,” a scathing biopic about former Vice President Dick Cheney, was nominated for eight Oscars, including best picture. McKay won an Academy Award for 2015’s “The Big Short,” nabbing the prize for adapted screenplay.