×

Lena Waithe, Louis Gossett, Jr. to Be Honored by American Black Film Festival

By

Lorraine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lena Waithe Louis Gossett Jr
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) announced today it would award “Queen & Slim” writer Lena Waithe and Academy Award-winning actor Louis Gossett, Jr. for their outstanding achievements in entertainment at the 2020 ABFF Honors on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles.

“We’re honored to celebrate these two extraordinary talents,” ABFF Ventures CEO Jeff Friday said. “These awards not only recognize how Mr. Gossett’s contributions have propelled the industry forward but also acknowledge a new generation of trailblazers in people like Ms. Waithe, who will continue to create change and new opportunities in film and television for people of color.”

Waithe will receive the Industry Renaissance Award for writing and developing works that create opportunities for people of color. In 2017, Waithe became the first African American woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in Comedy Series for “Master of None.” Through her company, Hillman Grad productions, Waithe has inked overall deals with Showtime and now Amazon Prime Video to create comedies and dramas that promote diversity and representation on the screen. Waithe created and executive produced Showtime’s “The Chi,” which is set to return for season 3. Alongside Halle Berry, Waithe also executive produces BET’s “Boomerang” revival series, based on Eddie Murphy’s 1992 romantic comedy, and has a second series (“Twenties”) set to debut on the network in 2020.

Gossett, Jr. will be awarded the Hollywood Legacy Award for his contributions in film and television. The actor made his film debut alongside Sidney Poitier in 1961’s “A Raisin in the Sun.” In 1983, Gosset, Jr. became the first African American to win an Academy Award for best supporting actor for “An Officer and a Gentleman.” He recently starred as Will Reeves on HBO’s “Watchmen.”

Popular on Variety

Comedian Deon Cole (“Black-ish”) will host the 2020 ABFF Honors, where Cynthia Erivo will accept the Rising Star Award and “The Wire” will be honored with the Classic Television Award.

More Film

  • Lena Waithe Louis Gossett Jr

    Lena Waithe, Louis Gossett, Jr. to Be Honored at American Black Film Festival

    The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) announced today it would honor “Queen & Slim” writer Lena Waithe and actor Louis Gossett, Jr. (“Watchmen”) for their outstanding achievements in entertainment at the 2020 ABFF Honors on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles. “We’re honored to celebrate these two extraordinary talents,” ABFF Ventures CEO Jeff Friday said. “These [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein, center, leaves a courtroom

    Harvey Weinstein Trial: 43 Potential Jurors Say They Can't Be Impartial

    Harvey Weinstein’s New York trial just got underway, but it’s already proving hard to find potential jurors who don’t think they movie mogul’s guilty. Thanks to wall-to-wall media coverage, most people have heard about the dozens of women who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct or assault. That’s making it difficult to find a bench [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA Offices in LA, New York Evacuated Due to Phone Threat

    The SAG-AFTRA headquarters in both Los Angeles and New York have been evacuated due to a phone threat, Variety has confirmed. “I can confirm that we received a threat and have closed our offices for the day,” said SAG-AFTRA chief communications and marketing officer Pamela Greenwalt in a statement. “We notified law enforcement and they are on [...]

  • Elton John Chris Hemsworth

    Elton John, Chris Hemsworth Each Donate $1 Million to Fight Australia Wildfires

    As the wildfires continue to devastate in Australia, Elton John and Chris Hemsworth have each donated $1 million to support relief efforts on the continent. Since the bushfires began ravaging the area months ago, there have been more than 20 human casualties, thousands of wildlife in the region have died and millions of acres have [...]

  • Derek Smalls Spinal Tap

    ASCAP's Sundance Cafe to Showcase Derek Smalls, Bird and the Bee, Matt Berninger

    ASCAP has announced the org’s 22nd annual showcase series at the Sundance Film Festival, with a lineup of artists that includes Spinal Tap’s Derek Smalls, the Bird and the Bee, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Joseph Arthur, Barry Zito, ZZ Ward and Matt Berninger, the member of the National who’s come into his own as a film [...]

  • Elizabeth Wurtzel

    Elizabeth Wurtzel, 'Prozac Nation' Author, Dies at 52

    Elizabeth Wurtzel, best known for her confessional memoir “Prozac Nation: Young and Depressed in America,” died Tuesday in a New York City hospital, the New York Times reports. She was 52. According to Wurtzel’s husband Jim Freed, the cause of death was leptomeningeal disease, a a condition that results from cancer spreading to the cerebrospinal [...]

  • Mindy Kaling Constance Wu Variety Actors

    Mindy Kaling on Changing Hollywood: 'Sometimes Terror Is Not A Bad Thing'

    Constance Wu couldn’t help but notice the similarity between Mindy Kaling’s real life and her character on “Late Night” and Kaling’s career itself. The film which breaking up the writer’s room boy’s club on a late night comedy show. “The character is definitely based, a lot, on the way that I was when I started [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad