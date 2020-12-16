Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Launches Mentorship Lab for Writers, Actors, Executives

Emmy winner Lena Waite’s production company has launched a 10-month mentorship lab to help shepherd a new generation of storytellers and executives.

Hillman Grad Productions is now accepting applicants to its inaugural lab, one that provides opportunities for marginalized storytellers to connect, grow and accelerate their careers in television and film

Tuition-free, the program grants 25 fellows the opportunity to enhance creative skills through personalized instruction from industry professionals. The Hillman Grad Mentorship Lab consists of three separate tracks: television writing, screen acting and executive development.

“Mentorship has always been important to me. The hope is to populate the industry with people that otherwise wouldn’t have access to it. Our focus will be on craft, how to navigate the industry and how to build community. We’re looking forward to meeting the next generation of storytellers,” Waithe said in a statement.

The program will focus on generating new narratives and perspectives in front of and behind the camera, via a slate of workshops, educational resources, professional development and networking opportunities for a cohort of diverse writers, actors and aspiring creative executives.

Applications are currently open and due Jan. 10, 2021. Finalists will be notified at the end of January and early February. The mentorship lab will begin mid February.

Waithe won the Emmy for outstanding comedy writing in 2017 for an episode of “Master of None” titled “Thanksgiving.” She recently produced “Queen & Slim” and the Netflix indie “The Forty-Year-Old Version.” She’ll next write and executive produce the Netflix film “Beauty,” starring Gracie Marie Bradley, Giancarlo Esposito, Niecy Nash and Sharon Stone.