Darth Vader, Rey and Baby Yoda Collide in Lego ‘Star Wars’ Holiday Special Trailer

Rey, Darth Vader and Baby Yoda have the ultimate “Star Wars” crossover in the brand new trailer for the Lego holiday special on Disney Plus.

In a new trailer released on Thursday, “The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special” follows Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewbacca, Rose and their droids as they commemorate Life Day, a joyous celebration on Chewbacca’s home planet of Kashyyyk that was first introduced in the 1978 “Star Wars Holiday Special.” Following the events of the franchise’s most recent film “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” the 45-minute special depicts Rey as she travels with BB-8 to gain a greater understanding of the Force.

On her time-traveling adventure, she encounters characters from all nine Skywalker saga films, including Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Emperor Palpatine. Several “Mandalorian” characters even show up, including Baby Yoda and the helmeted protagonist played by Pedro Pascal on the hit Disney Plus series.

Disney Plus/YouTube

In addition to bringing back characters from across the franchise, “Stars Wars” actors Kelly Marie Tran, Billy Dee Williams and Anthony Daniels will reprise their roles as Rose Tico, Lando Calrissian and C-3PO, respectively. Joining the voice cast are “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” actors Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Dee Bradley Baker (clone troopers).

“The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special” was directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne, who also served as executive producer. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone also executive produced.

Watch the trailer below.