Legendary Entertainment Hires Matthew Erramouspe as Chief Legal Officer

Legendary Entertainment has appointed veteran sports-media attorney Matthew Erramouspe to the newly developed role of chief legal officer and executive VP.

Erramouspe has been co-chair of O’Melveny & Myers’ Entertainment’s Sports and Media practice group. He will report to Legendary’s CEO Joshua Grode and work closely with the heads of Legendary’s business units.

“Matthew has been a trusted advisor and colleague for many years,” Grode said. “His knowledge and expertise across M&A, the film, streaming and TV industry, and the media landscape in general are a great complement to the team of best-in-class Legendary executives who continue to grow our business and contribute to our success.”

While at O’Melvery & Myers, Erramouspe advised clients in all business and legal aspects related to the financing, acquisition, production, distribution and other exploitation of content and live events. He also worked on the increased cooperation between the US and China in the entertainment and media sectors, and provided guidance through the complexities of cross-border licensing, financing, production and distribution deals.

“I feel very fortunate to be joining Legendary and its exceptional management team led by Josh,” Erramouspe said. “I couldn’t be more enthusiastic or optimistic about the exciting opportunities that lie ahead for this well-positioned company. And while I will miss my O’Melveny family of more than twenty years, I look forward to continue working with them as their client.”

Matthew serves on the advisory Board for the Ziffren Center for Media, Entertainment, Technology and Sports Law at the UCLA School of Law. Most recently Erramouspe represented Legendary in its joint venture with Chris Albrecht to develop, finance and produce international scripted television.

Legendary, a subsidiary of Wanda Group, has backed the “Dark Knight” and “Jurassic World” series, “Godzilla: King of the Monster,” “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” and the upcoming movies “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Dune.” It’s backed TV series “The Expanse,” “Lost in Space” and “Carnival Row.”