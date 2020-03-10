Lea Thompson to Direct ‘Sisters Before Misters’ for Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment has acquired the rights to “Sisters Before Misters,” an original female-led comedy screenplay written by Janine DiVita and Eric Holmes, and has attached Lea Thompson to direct.

Emerson Davis, Dolphin’s VP of development and production, is handling the development of the project and will oversee production.

The pic tells the story of struggling millennial, Isabel, an aspiring singer/songwriter, who offers to plan her disapproving, estranged sister Allison’s problematic wedding, despite having no experience in the field but with the hope of bringing her family back together.

“Janine and Eric’s script is both a hilarious and heartwarming comedy about the power of sisterhood, giving it a fresh take on the genre,” said Davis. “And, it is a dream come true for Lea Thompson to lead this project. Lea’s ability as a director to attach the heart to her funny bone, and her experience as the mother of two daughters herself, makes her so perfect for this relatable, universal comedy.”

Thompson’s feature directing debut was “The Year of Spectacular Men,” which starred Zoey Deutch and Madelyn Deutch. She has also directed episodes of television series “Mom,” “Stargirl,” “Katy Keene” and “Young Sheldon.”

“I was drawn to the incredible characters in Janine and Eric’s wonderful script, all of whom are strong, flawed and interesting,” Thompson said. “I want to tell stories like this, that are honest, funny and female-centric. Stories I want to see. I believe I have a unique perspective after my long and varied career as a dancer, singer, actress, and director.”

Thompson is represented by Gersh and Gilbertson Entertainment. DiVita is represented by Nicolosi & Co. and The Boothe Group.