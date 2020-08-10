Jeffrey Schlesinger, Ron Sanders and Kim Williams Exit WarnerMedia Amid Mass Layoffs

Hundreds of employees at WarnerMedia are being let go on Monday as part of a company-wide restructuring.

Jeffrey Schlesinger, the president of Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution, is departing the company. Ron Sanders, who served as president of Warner Bros.’ worldwide theatrical distribution and home entertainment as well as executive vice president of international business operations, as well as Kim Williams, EVP and CFO of Warner Bros. Entertainment, are also exiting.

Schlesinger had been with Warner Bros. for over three decades. For a decade starting in 1984, he served as senior vice president of international television distribution at Warner Bros. and at Lorimar Telepictures, which was acquired by Warner Bros. in 1990. Schlesinger then went on to become president of Warner Bros. International Television in 1994 before assuming his most recent role as the head of distribution in 2013.

Sanders oversaw the dating and release plans of all Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema film releases globally. He also manaed local film production, overseeing more than 50 Warner Bros.-produced local language films produced internationally.

Williams was responsible for all of Warner Bros. Entertainment’s finacial activities, including financial reporting, budgeting and planning for future business growth. She oversaw the studio’s financial agenda and Warner Bros. worldwide studio operations.

Impacted staffers begun being informed about the cuts at roughly 10:30 a.m. PT. Approximately 650 people at Warner Bros. are expected to be let go, according to people familiar with the matter, while HBO will cut 150 and 175 staffers.

The layoffs come in the wake of an overhaul at the media company’s top ranks initiated by Jason Kilar, who took over as WarnerMedia CEO in May. One that saw the ouster of the top programming leaders at HBO Max, Robert Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly, as well as a move to consolidate WarnerMedia’s production operations into a single entity. Warner Bros. chief Ann Sarnoff has been placed in charge of developing content for the new streaming service as well as the company’s big entertainment focused basic-cable networks: TNT, TBS and truTV. Andy Forssell, general manager of HBO Max, was put in charge of the new entity’s business operations. The hope is that the changes will streamline the business and help with WarnerMedia’s new emphasis on HBO Max, its new streaming service and Netflix challenger.

Other media companies, including Disney and NBCUniversal, have enacted rounds of layoffs and furloughs as the public health crisis has sparked a recession, disrupted film and television production, and closed movie theaters.

More to come…