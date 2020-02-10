Laura Dern Just Won Netflix Its First Acting Oscar

Laura Dern won best supporting actress at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday night for her role in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story.” It’s the first Oscar win for Dern, and also the first time an actor has won an Oscar for a role in a movie distributed by a streaming service — Netflix.

After taking home a BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild Award and Golden Globe, Dern was the odds-on favorite to take home the Oscar for her portrayal of a tough-talking divorce attorney. She won over Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”), Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”), Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”) and Florence Pugh (“Little Women”).

During her acceptance speech, Dern gave a shoutout to Netflix’s Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber, the “Marriage Story” cast and crew, as well as her parents.

“Some say, never meet your heroes, but I say, if you are really blessed, you get them as your parents,” Dern said. “I share this with my acting heroes, my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. You got game. I love you.”

Dern’s earned three Oscar nominations total throughout her career. Her first nod was for best lead actress in 1995 for “Rambling Rose.” Her second nomination came in 2015, when she snagged a supporting actress nod for “Wild.”

Netflix, which is already having a big showing this awards season, leads the Hollywood studio competition with 24 nominations, primarily coming from “Marriage Story” and Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman.” Both films earned recognition in the top-tier categories, including best picture. “The Irishman” scored a total of 10 nominations, and “Marriage Story” sits with six nods. Dern’s co-stars Adam Driver and Johansson are both nominated for best actor and actress, respectively.