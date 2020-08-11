Airbnb Offers Sleepover at the Last Blockbuster

Airbnb is offering sleepovers at the world’s last Blockbuster store in Bend, Ore. On Aug. 17 at 1 p.m. PT, movie lovers can request to book a one-night stay from Sept. 18 through 20. Reservations are only open to residents of Deschutes County, and up to four guests per household are allowed per night.

The store has been listed as “End of Summer Sleepover at the Last Blockbuster” on Airbnb’s website. Sandi Harding, the store’s owner, wrote the lucky lodgers will have the entire place to themselves for $4, paying a penny more than a regular movie rental for $3.99.

The post reads: “Hey Deschutes County residents! Dust off those membership cards for a sleepover inside the world’s last Blockbuster. When you call dibs on this stay, you’re booking a night back in the 90s, but this time you won’t have to beg your parents to rent the latest horror flick — we’ll give you the keys to the entire store!”

Harding went on to celebrate the spirit of “the 411,” the last standing Blockbuster in the country. She thanked her regulars from Central Oregon who have kept the store afloat prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As the last standing location in the world, our Blockbuster store is an ode to movie magic, simpler times and the sense of community that could once be found in Blockbuster locations around the world,” she wrote. “Over the past few months, we’ve been missing the regular visits from friends, neighbors and tourists from around the world. So, we’re opening our store to three quarantine pods of Deschutes County guests for a socially-distanced movie night, just like those of decades past!”

Due to COVID-19 precautions, guests will have the store to themselves from check-in to check-out. Harding will clean the store in accordance with Airbnb’s enhanced cleaning protocol which is informed by recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She will also provide a pack of face coverings, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer.

The reservation includes unlimited access to the store’s movie library, a pull-out couch and bean bags. Harding will also stock up on butter popcorn, Raisinets and Nerds for movie fans staying up all night.

After the final guests check out on Sept. 21, customers can visit the living room space during store hours for a limited time. Harding encourages customers to call in advance for movie suggestions or swing by to grab Blockbuster swag to support the staff and community. Airbnb will be making a donation to the Humane Society of Central Oregon, a longtime partner of the store.