‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ to Be Revived by ‘The Mustang’ Director and 3000 Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre is in active negotiations to direct “Lady Chatterly’s Lover” for 3000 Pictures, led by Elizabeth Gabler.

“Life of Pi” scribe David Magee wrote the script.

Oscar nominee Laurence Mark and Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent of Blueprint Pictures are producing.

Based on the classic D.H. Lawrence novel, the story revolves around the life of Lady Chatterley, a woman born to a life of wealth and privilege, who soon finds herself married to a man that she eventually falls out of love with. She engages in a torrid affair with a gamekeeper on their English estate, discovering more desire and intimacy than she thought possible.

Lawrence’s risque novel has been adapted several times, including a 1981 version with “Emmanuelle” star Sylvia Kristel and a less-explicit 2015 TV version with Richard Madden.

Marisa Paiva and Nikki Cooper are the executives overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures.

De Clermont-Tonnerre’s drama “The Mustang” premiered to acclaim at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. She also helmed multiple episodes of the Emmy-winning “The Act” and most recently worked on the FX limited series “Mrs. America.”

As for Gabler and 3000 Pictures, the banner has been busy in recent months since signing their new deal with the studio acquiring sought-after titles that include “Where the Crawdads Sing” and “Nothing to See Here.” They also recently set Johan Renck to direct and executive produce the limited series “Girl A.”

De Clermont-Tonnerre is repped by CAA, MGMT Entertainment and Rosalie Cimino at UBBA. Magee is repped by Lichter, Grossman, Nicholas, Adler, Feldman & Clark.