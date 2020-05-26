‘Doctor Strange’ Director Scott Derrickson Boards ‘Labyrinth’ Sequel

“Doctor Strange” helmer Scott Derrickson will direct the sequel to Jim Henson’s fantasy musical “Labyrinth” for TriStar Pictures.

Lisa Henson of The Jim Henson Company is producing. Brian Henson is executive producing. Derrickson is executive producing with his frequent collaborator, C. Robert Cargill. Blanca Lisa, vice president of feature film production, is shepherding the project for The Jim Henson Company. Caellum Allan is supervising with Nicole Brown on behalf of TriStar Pictures.

Maggie Levin, who wrote and directed “Into the Dark: My Valentine“ for Hulu, will pen the script for the sequel. The original 1986 movie starred David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly. Sony, which announced the project on Tuesday, said “Labyrinth” has maintained audience popularity for over three decades, leading to tie-in novels, comic books, video games, screenings and even an annual fan masquerade ball.

The late Jim Henson directed “Labyrinth” and George Lucas executive produced the pic. The story centered on Connelly’s character attempting to reach the center of an enormous maze to rescue her infant brother. Bowie portrayed Jareth the Goblin King. Most of the film’s significant characters were played by puppets produced by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

Derrickson’s directing credits include “The Exorcism of Emily Rose,” “Deliver Us From Evil” and “Sinister.”

Derrickson is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Ziffren Brittenham. Levin is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Gang Tyre. Cargill is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners. The news was first reported by Deadline.