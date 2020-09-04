Inclusive, Local Drive-In Movie Experience Cinemauto Launches in Los Angeles

As the coronavirus pandemic forces more audiences into socially-distant gatherings, a new drive-in series in Los Angeles is launching to support local businesses and showcase diverse content.

Dubbed Cinemauto, the event series will be held in L.A.’s Chinatown district. The event series “brings together community, art, culture, fashion, food and entertainment while supporting local businesses, artists and non-profit organizations,” an announcement said.

The film selection will highlight marginalized communities, and also offer a curated market of neighborhood restaurants and digital exhibitions. The series will aim for zero waste and sustainability, and offer a menu that is an ode to L.A. and the Chinatown community.

Food and beverage experiences will be tailored for easy consumption in vehicles and will be included with ticket cost. Guests will pre-select from “takeout” meal boxes prepared by restaurant partners that will be delivered to them onsite via car hop service. NTS Radio will provide DJ sets streamed directly into cars.

Forgoing pre-screening trailers, Cinemauto will debut short-form content from local filmmakers and non-profit organizations highlighting their organizations and the communities they serve.

The series kicks off on Sept. 18 and 19 with “A Celebration of Hispanic Filmmakers,” featuring Jennifer Lopez’s “Selena.” The weekend will benefit Homeboy Industries Art Academy and LALIFF. Shorts to debut will include “Baby” by Thais Drassinower, “Muy Gay Too Mexicano” by Lorena Lourenço, “Miguel” by Armando Sepulveda Mendoza and “Quote” by Diana Cadavid.

The event will also follow city and county guidelines for COVID-19 safety, which includes official COVID ambassadors and a COVID-19-trained production team. Hand-washing stations will be built around lush plant installations from Latinx With Plants, and compliant airflow systems.

Proceeds from ticket and merchandise sales will also benefit Junior High, Las Fotos Project, Food Forward and #XMAP: In Plain Sight.