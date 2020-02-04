×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lionsgate Developing Movie on Former NFL Player Kurt Warner

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kurt Warner
CREDIT: Jason Babyak/AP/Shutterstock

Lionsgate is developing a biopic about retired NFL player Kurt Warner.

The faith-based sports pic “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” hits theaters on Dec. 18.

Jon and Andrew Erwin will direct the film, written by David Aaron Cohen (“Friday Night Lights”), Jon Gunn and Jon Erwin. The Erwin brothers will produce through their Kingdom Story Company alongside partner Kevin Downes. Kurt and Brenda Warner will co-produce.

Warner played in the NFL from 1994 to 2008, and is regarded as one of the top undrafted players in NFL history. He was a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback.

The screenplay is based on interviews with Warner, as well as his memoir, “All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football, and the First Miracle Season.”

“For the longest time I dreamed of having a story similar to many of my heroes, but as my journey began to stray further and further from that path, I wondered, ‘Why me?’ As I look back on that journey now, I believe I am finally able to answer that question,” Warner said. “I believe God has taken me on this journey to inspire others that no matter what life may throw at you, your dreams can still come true. I am extremely excited to be working with Lionsgate and the Erwin Bros. to bring this story to life on the big screen, in hopes of encouraging all who see it to never stop believing in themselves and what God can do with them!”

The Erwin brothers previously collaborated with Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions on the faith-based film “I Can Only Imagine,” which took in over $83 million domestically on a $7 million budget. Lionsgate and the Erwins also collaborated on “I Still Believe,” a biopic about Christian music star Jeremy Camp, which is set for release on March 13.

Popular on Variety

Jim Miller and Chelsea Kujawa will oversee the film for Lionsgate. Phil Strina oversaw business and legal affairs for Lionsgate.

More Film

  • Cathy Yan Birds of Prey Director

    How Batman Movies Influenced the Design of 'Birds of Prey'

    When you’re a production designer, and your mood board is the mental state of the film’s lead character, it seems like the creative world is your oyster. When the lead character is Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, that’s a creative world where all bets are off. “I approached everything through her ditzy, glitzy, analytical, yet throwaway, [...]

  • High Tide review

    'High Tide': Film Review

    To open with an establishing drone shot has become something of a cliché for lower-budget films looking to create a sense of scale inexpensively, but in Argentinian director Verónica Chen’s fifth narrative feature “High Tide,” the choice feels unusually apt. The camera glides frictionlessly over an opaque turquoise sea, breakers foaming at its edges, and [...]

  • dga directors guild logo

    Directors Guild Launching Contract Talks With Production Companies

    The Directors Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have agreed to enter into formal contract negotiations for a successor deal to the DGA master contract on Feb. 10. “The DGA and the AMPTP have also agreed that neither organization will comment to the media,” the organizations said Tuesday. The [...]

  • Watch: Liza Minnelli Performing 'Cabaret' Number

    Watch: Liza Minnelli Performs 'Cabaret's' 'Mein Herr' on 'Liza With a Z'

    Liza Minnelli was only 25 years old when she won an Oscar for her work as Sally Bowles in Bob Fosse’s film adaptation of the Broadway musical “Cabaret.” But after the film’s release and six months before the Academy Awards were handed out, the two collaborated again — this time on “Liza With a Z: [...]

  • Jessica Mann

    Harvey Weinstein Rape Accuser Says He Tried to Film Them Having Sex

    A key witness in the Harvey Weinstein trial took the witness stand for a third day on Tuesday, a day after the trial was halted when she broke down in sobs during cross-examination. Jessica Mann, who claims that Weinstein sexually assaulted her on two separate occasions, testified that she also caught Weinstein trying to film [...]

  • Russian Doll

    Music Supervisors to Watch: 10 Tastemakers Soundtracking Today's Top Shows and Films

    In the ten years since the Guild of Music Supervisors was formed, the organization has come a long way. Granted, the job still involves low pay, long hours and little respect, but at least the craft has been validated with Grammy and Emmy categories introduced by the Recording Academy and the Television Academy, respectively. The [...]

  • Verve

    AMC Studios Alum Rick Olshansky Joins Verve as Special Advisor

    Former AMC Studios executive Rick Olshansky has joined Verve talent agency in the role of special advisor. Olshansky will help the agency run its business operations and represent Verve on dealmaking with outside entities. The literary-focused agency is marking its 10th anniversary this year. “Rick’s invaluable industry experience will help Verve centralize its legal/business affairs [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad