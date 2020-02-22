×

Film News Roundup: Kumail Nanjiani Boards Political Thriller ‘The Independent’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kumail Nanjiani Stuber
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, Kumail Nanjiani has been cast as a journalist, Daisy Ridley boards Imax’s “Asteroid Hunters,” “Best Summer Ever” leads off a festival, Shelley Duvall gets an honor and “Dark Harvest” lands at MGM.

PROJECT LAUNCH

Kumail Nanjiani will star in the political thriller “The Independent,” which is being introduced to buyers by The Exchange at the Berlin Film Festival.

He will portray a journalist who uncovers a conspiracy, which places the fate of the election in his hands with America’s first viable independent presidential candidate poised for victory.

“Kumail is a great actor with global recognition and he serves as the cornerstone for an incredible ensemble cast that we are excited to announce shortly,” said Brian O’Shea of The Exchange.

Amy Rice, who was nominated for an Emmy for “By the People: The Election of Barack Obama,” is directing “The Independent” from a script by Evan Parter.

Parter is also set to produce the film with Sam Bisbee and Theodora Dunlap of Park Pictures and Anonymous Content’s Ryan Cunningham. The Exchange is financing. Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon were nominated for an Academy Award for original screenplay in 2018 for “The Big Sick.”

Popular on Variety

‘ASTEROID HUNTERS’

“Star Wars” actor Daisy Ridley will narrate Imax’s educational film, “Asteroid Hunters,” which will be released starting on April 17.

Written and produced by Phil Groves and directed by W.D. Hogan, the film introduces asteroid scientists and reveals the cutting-edge tools and techniques they use to detect and track asteroids. It was shot with Imax cameras.

“I am so very excited to work with Imax to continue transporting audiences into space,” said Ridley. “‘Asteroid Hunters’ showcases the brilliant minds of scientists and true planetary defenders working to protect our world and reminding us what our people are capable of when united by a common goal.”

FILM FESTIVALS

“Best Summer Ever” has been selected as the opening night film on March 31 for the 12th annual ReelAbilities Film Festival in New York City.

The film, which will premiere at SXSW, is a take on the teen musical genre featuring eight original songs and a cast and crew of people with and without disabilities. Cast includes Shannon DeVido, Rickey Wilson Jr., MuMu, Jacob Waltuck, Emily Kranking, Bradford Hayes, Eileen Grubba, Holly Palmer, Ajani A.J. Murray, and Lawrence Carter-Long.

The closing night film on April 6 will be Javier Fesser’s Spanish-language film “Champions”(“Campeones”). The comedy tells the story of a basketball coach with a bad attitude, who, after a traffic accident, is sentenced to community service and ordered by the court to train a team of players with disabilities who have never touched a ball before.

****

The Austin Film Society will honor Grammy Award winner Erykah Badu as an inductee into the Texas Film Hall of Fame with the Soundtrack Award on March 12.

The festival will honor Robert Altman’s 1970 film “Brewster McCloud” with the Star of Texas Award, accepted by the film’s actors Shelley Duvall and Michael Murphy. Duvall, who was not an actor, was “street cast” by Altman to star in the film opposite Murphy, Bud Cort, Stacey Keach and Sally Kellerman. Murphy appeared in more Robert Altman movies than any other actors.

Duvall will also be inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame at the event at Austin Studios.

MGM PROJECT

MGM has picked up feature rights to horror project “Dark Harvest,” which was put into turnaround at New Regency.

David Slade, director of “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse,” is attached to direct with Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl producing. Michael Gilio is writing the “Dark Harvest” script, based on the 2006 novel by Norman Partridge.

“Dark Harvest” is set during Halloween in 1963 and centers on the supernatural October Boy, who arises from the cornfields near a small Midwestern town with a  butcher knife in his hand. The news was first reported by Deadline.

More Film

  • Kumail Nanjiani Stuber

    Film News Roundup: Kumail Nanjiani Boards Political Thriller 'The Independent'

    In today’s film news roundup, Kumail Nanjiani has been cast as a journalist, Daisy Ridley boards Imax’s “Asteroid Hunters,” “Best Summer Ever” leads off a festival, Shelley Duvall gets an honor and “Dark Harvest” lands at MGM. PROJECT LAUNCH Kumail Nanjiani will star in the political thriller “The Independent,” which is being introduced to buyers [...]

  • Balloon

    'Balloon': Film Review

    On paper, the plight of a pair of families fleeing 1979’s East Germany in a hot air balloon sounds like fabricated fodder for a spy novel. But as implausible as it sounds, this “The Mysterious Island”-esque grand escape from Deutschland’s then walled-in, oppressive slice really did happen. And nearly four decades after being the subject [...]

  • J.D. Dillard Star Wars

    New 'Star Wars' Movie in Development With 'Sleight' Director, 'Luke Cage' Writer

    Lucasfilm is developing a new “Star Wars” feature film with “Sleight” writer-director J.D. Dillard and “Luke Cage” writer Matt Owens, Variety has confirmed. The project is still in its very early stages, and all further details — characters, location, time period within the “Star Wars” creative galaxy — remain a mystery. That includes whether Dillard would [...]

  • Foster Boy

    Shaquille O'Neal on Why Foster Care Is the Great Untold Story

    It’s no secret that I have suffered some losses lately. For better or worse, my pain and grief are public. But I understand the opportunity to face the pain, learn from it, and model a behavior. I wouldn’t want it any other way. But there are hundreds of thousands of kids across the U.S. — [...]

  • Emerald Run

    'Emerald Run': Film Review

    “Emerald Run” is one of the weirdest hodgepodges to make its way to theater screens and digital platforms in quite some time. Unfortunately, oddness is just about the only thing this muddled little indie has going for it. Despite the game efforts of lead actor David Chokachi and attractive lensing by DP Michael Caradonna, the [...]

  • The Call of the Wild

    Box Office: 'Call of the Wild' in Surprisingly Tight Race With 'Sonic the Hedgehog'

    “The Call of the Wild” and “Sonic the Hedgehog” are in a tight race for first place at North American multiplexes, with as much as $27 million each, early estimates showed on Friday. Disney-20th Century’s launch of Harrison Ford’s “The Call of the Wild” is coming in well above pre-release forecasts, which had been in [...]

  • Hidden Away

    'Hidden Away': Film Review

    Antonio Ligabue holds an unusual place in the annals of mid-20th-century Italian art, championed by those who feel his boldly-colored, largely naive paintings are the product of a self-taught artist whose mental incapacities prove that natural spirit transcends training and intellect when wielding a paint brush. Wherever one falls on Ligabue’s talents, making a film [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad