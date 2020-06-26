Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana Movie Sells to Neon

“Spencer” — a drama starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana— has sold its U.S. rights to Neon, the production company behind last year’s Oscar-winner “Parasite.” Topic Studios will help distribute the film.

The drama centers on a weekend in the early 1990s when Diana decided to separate from Prince Charles. “Jackie” director Pablo Larrain is on board to helm from a script by Steven Knight. Production is expected to begin in early 2021.

CAA Media Finance, which arranged financing for the film, represented the U.S. distribution rights. FilmNation Entertainment represents the international rights and introduced the film this week to buyers at the virtual Cannes market.

Larrain will also produce with Juan de Dios Larrain through their Fabula banner, along with Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski and Paul Webster.

“Spencer” will focus on Princess Diana over the course of one of her final Christmas holidays with the House of Windsor at the Sandringham estate. Diana Frances Spencer and Prince Charles married in 1981. The relationship was strained due to their incompatibility and extramarital affairs. The couple separated in 1992 and the marriage ended in divorce in 1996. She died in a traffic accident in Paris in 1997.

Stewart is best known for playing Bella Swan in the “Twilight” franchise. She won a Cesar Award for “Clouds of Sils Maria” — the first American actress to be awarded the honor. Her recent credits include “Seberg” and “Charlie’s Angels.”

The news was first reported by Deadline.