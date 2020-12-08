Kourtney Kardashian to Cameo in ‘She’s All That’ Remake Starring Addison Rae

Kourtney Kardashian will make an appearance in the upcoming film “He’s All That” starring TikTok influencer Addison Rae, Variety has confirmed.

Kardashian broke the news with an Instagram post on Tuesday that showed her looking at a script, paired with the simple caption “studying @hesallthatmovie.”

The film’s official Instagram account then reposted Kardashian’s photo on their story, writing: “Introducing Jessica Miles Torres.” Further details about Kardashian’s role in the film have not been revealed, other than the fact that it is a cameo appearance.



Kardashian and Rae appear to be close friends, having posted many photos together on social media and often appearing in each other’s TikTok videos.

News of Kardashian’s cameo comes as “He’s All That” has revealed first look images of the film and the names of the main characters. Rae is playing Padgett Sawyer, who is inspired by Freddie Prinze Jr.’s character Zack Siler in the original 1999 film. “Cobra Kai” actor Tanner Buchanan’s character, named Cameron Kweller, is the nerdy outcast in school who gets a makeover from Rae’s Padgett.

Directed by Mark Waters — who also helmed “Mean Girls” and “Freaky Friday” — “He’s All That” is penned by R. Lee Fleming, who wrote “She’s All That.” Original producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay are also on board, and the film is being produced by Miramax.

The “He’s All That” cast also includes Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Andrew Matarazzo, Vanessa Dubasso, Myra Malloy, Annie Jacob, Brian Torres, Romel De Silva, Dominic Goodman, Ryan Hollis and Tiffany Simon.