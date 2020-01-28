×

Kobe Bryant’s ‘Dear Basketball’ Is Now Available to Watch for Free

By

Klaritza's Most Recent Stories

View All
Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant - Animated Short - 'Dear Basketball'90th Annual Academy Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kobe Bryant’s studio has released his Oscar-winning short, “Dear Basketball” for free following his death on Sunday.

Granity Studio, Bryant’s multimedia production company, made the short film available on the dearbasketball.com website and on Vimeo.

The Academy Award-winning film, narrated by Bryant, is based on a poem he wrote in November 2015 in The Players’ Tribune to announce his retirement from the sport. The five-minute-and-22-second short “tells the inspiring story of one little boy living out his basketball dream.” The film was directed and animated by Greg Keane, and Oscar-winning composer John Williams provided the musical score.

“It’s a message for all of us,” said Keane as he accepted the Oscar for “Dear Basketball” alongside Bryant in 2018. “It’s through passion and perseverance that the impossible is possible.”

After “Dear Basketball” won the Oscar for best animated short, the film was difficult to find. Only a teaser trailer to the short appeared on the Granity Studios website and on dearbasketball.com.

Granity Studios was just one of many projects that Bryant working on post-retirement from basketball. The studio is dedicated to bringing sports-themed stories “that are crafted to entertain, by bringing education and inspiration together,” according to the Granity studios’ site. Granity published a young adult novel, “Legacy and the Queen” last September that was written by Annie Matthew from a story by Bryant, and produced a podcast, “The Punies,” that debuted last August. A second season had been announced.

Popular on Variety

The NBA legend died Sunday in a helicopter crash that killed eight other people, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

More Film

  • 'Welcome to Chechnya' Review: LGBT Survivors

    'Welcome to Chechnya': Film Review

    You can do anything with a face on screen these days, whether it’s shaving decades off with a digital scalpel or deepfaking it into unrecognizable oblivion. Usually this wizardry has the air of a stunt, a transformation pulled off merely because it’s possible. Never, however, have such effects proven as chillingly essential as they are [...]

  • Ethan Hawke Directing Film of Tennessee

    Ethan Hawke Directing Film of Tennessee Williams' 'Camino Real' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ethan Hawke will direct and adapt “Camino Real,” Tennessee Williams’ wildly experimental play, into a feature film. Uri Singer, who worked with Hawke on the upcoming Sundance Film Festival entry “Tesla,” will produce and finance the picture through his company, Passage Pictures. It’s a passion project of the actor, writer, and filmmakers — one that [...]

  • Oscar Statue Oscars Placeholder

    See the Oscar Class Photo of 2020

    The nominees for this year’s Academy Awards gathered Monday for the annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon and class photo. Bong Joon Ho, Greta Gerwig, Robert De Niro and Brad Pitt were among those who received the loudest applause and cheers when their names were called for the photo. The annual event kicked off with a cocktail [...]

  • Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant -

    Kobe Bryant's 'Dear Basketball' Is Now Available to Watch for Free

    Kobe Bryant’s studio has released his Oscar-winning short, “Dear Basketball” for free following his death on Sunday. Granity Studio, Bryant’s multimedia production company, made the short film available on the dearbasketball.com website and on Vimeo. The Academy Award-winning film, narrated by Bryant, is based on a poem he wrote in November 2015 in The Players’ [...]

  • Academy Museum Rendering

    Academy Museum Fundraising Reaches 95% of $388 Million Goal

    Fundraising for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has reached more than $368 million in pledges and cash, making up 95% of its $388 million campaign goal. The announcement was by Academy President David Rubin at the nominees luncheon on Monday, less than two weeks before the 92nd Academy Awards on Feb. 9. The Academy [...]

  • Luxor

    'Luxor': Film Review

    Ten years after Zeina Durra launched her well-regarded debut “The Imperialists Are Still Alive!” at Sundance, the London-born director returns with a mature meditation on the effects of trauma shrewdly incarnated by the always welcome Andrea Riseborough. “Luxor,” set in the eponymous Egyptian city of ancient temples, is a slow-burning, accessibly elliptical story in which [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad