‘Knives Out’ Sequel Officially in the Works

It’s official — Lionsgate is preparing a sequel to its hit “Knives Out,” two of its top executives have confirmed.

CEO Jon Feltheimer and Motion Picture Group Chairman Joe Drake said during Thursday’s conference call with Wall Street analysts that the studio is planning production starts for another “Knives Out” and for “John Wick 4.” The latter has already been dated for a May 21, 2021 release.

Feltheimer noted that “Knives Out” will soon break $300 million at the worldwide box office. It received a trio of Golden Globes nominations and writer-director Rian Johnson received an Oscar nomination in the Best Original Screenplay category for the murder mystery, which stars Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer, Toni Collette, and Ana de Armas.

Feltheimer also said the movie “serves as further proof that franchises can emerge from any of our content verticals.”

Johnson has indicated in interviews that he wanted to make a sequel with Craig’s drawling Benoit Blanc character investigating a new case. “Knives Out” was produced by Lionsgate and MRC for a reported $40 million.

“Knives Out” was credited as being a major contributor to Lionsgate posting revenues and operating income above Wall Street projections for its third fiscal quarter that ended on Dec. 31. Lionsgate’s film operation saw revenue rise 30% to $473.9 million with a segment profit of $49 million thanks to “Knives Out” and the ancillary results for “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.”