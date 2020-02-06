×

‘Knives Out’ Boosts Lionsgate Revenues Above Wall Street Projections

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
jamie lee curtis michael shannon don johnson knives out
CREDIT: Claire Folger

Citing strong performance from “Knives Out,” Lionsgate has posted revenues and operating income above Wall Street projections for its third fiscal quarter that ended on Dec. 31.

Revenue were $998.5 million, 8% above Wall Street forecasts, and adjusted operating income of $124.5 million beat estimates by 11%. Subscribers from Starz, Starzplay Arabia and Pantaya reached 28.5 million in the quarter and global OTT subscribers reached 8.6 million for am 8% gain in global subscribers. Adjusted earnings per share were 14 cents, well below forecasts for 18 cents.

Knives Out” has grossed $155 million in North America and $294 million worldwide. Rian Johnson received an Oscar nomination in the Best Original Screenplay category for the murder mystery, which stars Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

“Our Motion Picture Group turned in a strong performance in the quarter, led by the worldwide box office success of ‘Knives Out’ while our Television Group secured a number of important scripted series and pilot commitments and Starz continued to grow its over-the-top platform worldwide,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “Our Starzplay international rollout remains on track to achieve financial and subscriber targets that we expect to translate into meaningful incremental value creation.”

Lionsgate’s film operation saw revenue rise 30% to $473.9 million with segment profit of $49 million with the studio crediting the strong performance of “Knives Out” along with the ancillary results for “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.”

The company has projected Starzplay  international subscriber growth to between 15 and 25 million over the next five years.

More TV

  • jamie lee curtis michael shannon don

    'Knives Out' Boosts Lionsgate Revenues Above Wall Street Projections

    Citing strong performance from “Knives Out,” Lionsgate has posted revenues and operating income above Wall Street projections for its third fiscal quarter that ended on Dec. 31. Revenue were $998.5 million, 8% above Wall Street forecasts, and adjusted operating income of $124.5 million beat estimates by 11%. Subscribers from Starz, Starzplay Arabia and Pantaya reached [...]

  • John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio

    John Mulaney, Daniel Craig Returning to Host 'Saturday Night Live'

    John Mulaney and Daniel Craig will both be back to host “Saturday Night Live,” for their third and second times, respectively. NBC announced Thursday that stand-up comedian and former “SNL” writer Mulaney is set to host on Feb. 29. The show will feature musical guest David Byrne, who currently appears in Broadway’s “David Byrne’s American [...]

  • BoJack Horseman Season 5

    Netflix Finally Allows Viewers to Turn Off Autoplay for Previews

    Netflix viewers rejoice! The streaming service has announced it is now allowing subscribers to turn off the autoplay function for previews; the bane of so many existences which makes clips pop up instantly on the homepage and while scrolling over a show or movie. Netflix has provided the option to disable autoplay of the next [...]

  • MASKED SINGER: Ken Jeong. The Season

    Fox to Adapt South Korean Game Show 'I Can See Your Voice,' Hosted by Ken Jeong

    A year after Fox found a hit in “The Masked Singer,” the network has acquired another music-based format from South Korea: “I Can See Your Voice.” The network has ordered the music guessing game to series. “The Masked Singer” panelist Ken Jeong will host “I Can See Your Voice,” which will premiere on Fox later [...]

  • Demi Lovato

    Demi Lovato Sets Talk Show at Quibi

    Demi Lovato is taking her talents to Quibi. Fresh off belting out the national anthem at the Super Bowl and her Grammys performance, Lovato has signed on to host a talk show at the nascent short-form content outfit. Provisionally titled “Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato,” the series will see the singer and actress conduct candid, [...]

  • Issa Rae Portrait

    Listen: Issa Rae Talks Spider-Man, 'The Photograph' and the End of 'Insecure'

    Issa Rae isn’t jumping to be in a superhero movie, but that doesn’t mean she’s opposed to them. “I’m not going to block any blessings but I am tired of them ’cause I’m a huge [fan]. Since the third grade, I’ve loved Spider-Man, comic books, memorabilia, everything,” she says on this week’s “The Big Ticket,” [...]

  • Barry Keoghan attends "Go Behind the

    Barry Keoghan Exits 'Y: The Last Man' Lead Role

    Yet another setback has befallen the “Y: The Last Man” series adaptation at FX. Barry Keoghan, who was poised to play the central character of Yorick Brown, has exited the series, Variety has confirmed. He was originally cast when the project was still in the pilot stage back in mid-2018. Reps for Keoghan and FX and did [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad