‘Knight Rider’ Movie in the Works With James Wan Producing

A movie version of David Hasselhoff’s “Knight Rider” television series is coming to the big screen with “Aquaman” director James Wan producing.

Spyglass Media Group will develop a feature film based on the NBC action series “Knight Rider,” which generated 90 episodes in a four-season run that began in 1982 through 1986. Hasselhoff starred as Michael Knight, a mysterious agent for the Foundation for Law and Government (FLAG), driving the Knight Industries Two Thousand (KITT), a technologically advanced Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. William Daniels was the voice of KITT.

Wan will produce through his Atomic Monster production company with Michael Clear. Judson Scott is executive producing. TJ Fixman is writing the screenplay.

Atomic Monster is in post-production on “Malignant” for Starlight Media and Midas Innovation; “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” for New Line Cinema; “There’s Someone Inside Your House” for Netflix; and “Mortal Kombat” for New Line. In television, Atomic Monster is producing “MacGyver” for CBS. Wan is also on board for the “Aquaman” sequel. His other directing credits include “Saw,” the first two “Insidious” movies, the first two “Conjuring” movies and “Furious 7.”

Fixman began his career as a video game writer at Insomniac, where he wrote and developed “Ratchet and Clank” and “Resistance: Fall of Man.” Fixman also wrote “The Rubber Guns” for Scott Free at CBS and “Unboxing” for Paramount Players.

Spyglass Media was formed a year ago with former MGM topper Gary Barber and Lantern Entertainment co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic, reviving the Spyglass brand. The company recently launched development on a reboot of the horror franchise “Scream” and has attached Courteney Cox and David Arquette to reprise their roles with “Ready or Not” directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

Wan is represented by CAA, Stacey Testro International, and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light LLP. Fixman is represented by Grandview and Ziffren Brittenham. The news was first reported by Deadline.