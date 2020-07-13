‘Riverdale’ Star KJ Apa, Sofia Carson Join Pandemic Movie ‘Songbird’

KJ Apa and Sofia Carson will star in pandemic thriller “Songbird,” joining previously announced cast members Demi Moore, Bradley Whitford, Craig Robinson, Jenna Ortega, Paul Walter Hauser and Peter Stormare.

“Songbird” producers announced on July 8 that they had launched principal photography in Los Angeles — the first film to shoot in the city since the start of coronavirus-induced lockdown. SAG-AFTRA had issued a “do not work” order on the production on July 2, but rescinded that order the next day.

Producers are former Paramount production chief Adam Goodman and former Disney exec Andrew Sugerman’s Invisible Narratives, with Catchlight Films and Michael Bay also producing. “Songbird” takes place two years in the future, as a coronavirus pandemic lockdown has been re-implemented after a more serious virus continues to mutate, leading to the city being divided into haves and have nots.

The film centers around an essential worker, played by Apa, who has a rare immunity and works as a delivery man. Carson portrays his girlfriend, who’s sheltering at home; the couple is unable to physically be together. To be with the one he loves, he must overcome martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful family, headed by Moore’s character. The film is directed by Adam Mason, who wrote the script with Simon Boyes.

Apa is best known for starring in “Riverdale.” He recently appeared in Lionsgate’s “I Still Believe,” which marked his first leading role in a studio film. Carson currently stars in the Netflix feature film “Feel the Beat.”

Apa is repped by UTA, Mandy Jacobsen at Red11 Management, Matt Luber at Luber Roklin Entertainment and attorney Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Carson is repped by WME, Ziffren Brittenham and Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo. ICM Partners and Endeavor Content are handling worldwide sales for the film.