KitchenAid Cooks Up Original Content With Doc ‘Possibilities of Honey’ (EXCLUSIVE)

At the 2019 Academy Awards, presenter Tina Fey cracked a joke about Netflix landing multiple nominations for “Roma.”

“What’s next, my microwave makes a movie?” Fey asked.

That day is here, Tina. Appliance manufacturer and legacy brand KitchenAid has announced a new hub for filmed original content, one that will host stories from the communities surrounding their products, including chefs and craftspeople.

Dubbed KitchenAid Stories, their inaugural project is the documentary short “The Possibilities of Honey.” Produced with creative agency Idea Farmer, the lush nonfiction film looks at the production process and individual stories of honey makers across the United States.

“Audiences are seeking out stories that go beyond ‘authentic’ and ‘original’,” said Idea Farmer CEO and founder Josh Beane. “We’ve always advocated for cultivating narratives across unique touch points that entertain, educate and inspire the viewer. We’re thrilled that our partners at KitchenAid understand the significance this can hold for not only those who are passionate about the brand but also the entire culinary community.”

The doc highlights artisans like Michael Domeier (pictured), whose Rare Hawaiian Honey Company produces one of the most singular honey varieties on earth, kiawe. The narrative travels to Colorado in search of regional flavor profiles and on to California, where the Heidrun meadery attempts to replicate the sensory experience of a bee tasting honey for its human customers.

“KitchenAid Stories is a platform we’ve long been excited to bring to life,” said Megan Walters-Pirri, senior brand nanager at KitchenAid, adding that the film “exemplifies the storytelling we are seeking to share and I can’t imagine a better film to launch the concept.”

A second project is already underway and slated to premiere in 2020, with more in development.

Visit the platform here.