‘Kissing Booth 2’ Coming to Netflix in July

“The Kissing Booth 2,” the sequel to Netflix’s popular teen rom-com, will debut on the streaming service this summer. The follow-up — again starring Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi — drops on Netflix on July 24.

King shared the news Thursday night during a live event on YouTube, where she was joined by fellow cast members to share secrets about the upcoming movie.

“The Kissing Booth” became a breakout hit among teen audiences when it premiered in 2018. At the time, Netflix reported that it was one of its most-rewatched original films that year. Though Netflix rarely provides statistics in context, the company’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos said “The Kissing Booth” was “one of the most-watched movies in the country, and maybe in the world.”

The original film follows King’s character, a high schooler who runs into trouble when she starts to fall for her best friend’s older brother. The sequel’s tagline is “Rules can be broken, but so can hearts.”

Molly Ringwald, Meganne Young and Carson White are reprising their roles from “The Kissing Booth,” while Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Taylor Perez have joined the cast.

Vince Marcello directed “The Kissing Booth 2” from a screenplay he wrote with Jay Arnold. Both were adapted from novels by Beth Reekles.