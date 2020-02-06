Hollywood Remembers Kirk Douglas, ‘One of the Most Iconic Actors of His Time’

Hollywood paid tribute to Kirk Douglas, one of the enduring figureheads of its Golden Age, following news of the actor’s death on Wednesday.

The star of classics such as “Spartacus,” “Paths of Glory,” “Ace in the Hole” and “Out of the Past” died at 104 years old.

Director Steven Spielberg was among those who paid tribute to Douglas’ life and work.

“Kirk retained his movie star charisma right to the end of his wonderful life and I’m honored to have been a small part of his last 45 years,” Spielberg said in a statement. “I will miss his handwritten notes, letters and fatherly advice, and his wisdom and courage — even beyond such a breathtaking body of work — are enough to inspire me for the rest of mine.”

Ron Meyer, the vice chairman of NBCUniversal, the studio behind “Spartacus,” also remembered the actor.

“I’ve personally known the Douglas family for over 40 years. Kirk was an extraordinary man, dedicated husband and father, a loving grandfather, and one of the most iconic actors of his time,” he said. “He will always hold a special place in our studio’s history and the hearts of all of us here at Universal.”

Filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner honored Douglas’ breaking of the blacklist, remembering when the star hired ousted screenwriter Dalton Trumbo to pen “Spartacus.”

KIrk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 5, 2020

Danny DeVito remembered Douglas as a “Scalawag,” recalling the 1973 pirate film of the same name that Douglas directed and starred in.

Kirk Douglas. The inspirational Scalawag. 103 years on this earth. That’s got a nice ring to it! Great hanging with you man. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) February 6, 2020

Jason Alexander declared Douglas “got better with every passing day.”

Heartbroken. Kirk Douglas was a friend and an absolute legend of a star and human. He got better with every passing day. So honored to have known him. My love to his family. We could use a true Spartacus. #ripkirkdouglas — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) February 6, 2020

Bruce Campbell declared Douglas “a pillar of Hollywood has fallen.”

Kirk Douglas Dead: Iconic Actor Was 103. Kirk! A pillar of Hollywood has fallen. Nobody danced on Viking oars like you! Safe travels, stud! https://t.co/FtQDuDLcT6 — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) February 6, 2020

Mitzi Gaynor, one of Douglas’ former co-stars in the Golden Age of Hollywood, thanked him for “sharing your amazing talent with all of us.”

Bravo Kirk Douglas on an incredible life. Thank you for so generously sharing your amazing talent with all of us. The film we made together will always hold a special place in my heart. My love to Anne & your beautiful family. #KirkDouglas — Mitzi Gaynor (@TheMitziGaynor) February 5, 2020

See more tributes below.

We lost another one way too young. RIP Kirk Douglas. — marc maron (@marcmaron) February 6, 2020

Legends never leave us! RIP Kirk Douglas. We grew up watching you. #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) February 5, 2020

Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry! 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2020

I will always be in awe. May your memory forever be a blessing #KirkDouglas https://t.co/9zEWwyUzic — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) February 5, 2020

RIP #KirkDouglas – a giant. One of a kind. A life most fully and extraordinarily lived. Sending condolences and love to Michael and family. — Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) February 6, 2020

Kirk Douglas was a dear friend, a talented actor and a dedicated humanitarian. He was one of a kind

and we will miss him. — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) February 6, 2020