Kirby Morrow, ‘Dragon Ball Z’ and ‘Ninjago’ Voice Actor, Dies at 47

Actor Kirby Morrow, known for his voice credits on the English version of “Dragon Ball Z” and LEGO’s “Ninjago,” has died at 47, his representative confirmed to Variety.

Morrow’s voice acting credits also included roles in the English dub of “Inuyasha” as the character Miroku, as well as voicing Cyclops in the series “X-Men: Evolution.” The Canadian actor also held many on-screen roles, ranging from one-episode features to recurring roles on shows like “The Good Doctor,” “Legion,” “Supernatural” and “The L Word.”

Among the characters he’s embodied, the most well-known is his portrayal of Captain Dave Kleinman in “Stargate: Atlantis” from 2005 to 2006. The science fiction series follows a team of people from Earth who travel a distant galaxy, and it featured actors like Jason Momoa, Joe Flanigan and Rachel Luttrell.

The actor has also played smaller roles in “Supergirl,” “Arrow” and “The Flash,” three shows on The CW that are linked through the DC Universe. His “Supergirl” character, Officer Petrocelli, appears in three episodes.

His most recent work includes voice acting on the English version of “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon,” a spinoff series to “Inuyasha.” He voices Miroku throughout the franchise’s extensive list of projects, including the 2005 video game “Inuyasha: Feudal Combat.”

His work on the “Ninjago” franchise lasted nearly a decade, making Cole one of the characters he had voiced the most throughout his career. He’s credited on 97 episodes of “Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu” and lent his voice to multiple movies in the franchise since 2011.

Though Morrow’s career mostly hinged on acting, he also wrote and directed a short film called “The Boxing Day Classic.”