Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry Join ‘PAW Patrol’ Animated Movie

Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Yara Shahidi, Ian Armitage, Marsai Martin and Will Brisbin have joined the voice cast for the “PAW Patrol” animated movie.

The film is based on the animated Nickelodeon series of the same name, and it is produced by Spin Master Corp. Paramount Pictures has set a theatrical release for Aug. 20, 2021, and the film is in production with creators, artists and producers collaborating remotely.

The “PAW Patrol” series, which premiered in 2013, centers on a young boy named Ryder who leads a crew of search-and-rescue dogs that work together on missions to protect the shoreside community of Adventure Bay. The dogs — Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky and Skye — live in houses that transform into vehicles for their missions. The movie sees Ryder and the pups being called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos.

“PAW Patrol” is being directed by animation veteran Cal Brunker, whose credits include “Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” and “Escape From Planet Earth.” Spin Master Entertainment’s executive vice president Jennifer Dodge is the producer. Executive producers are Ronnen Harary, Spin Master’s co-founder and co-CEO; Adam Beder, Spin Master’s executive vice president of strategic partnership & franchise development; and Peter Schlessel.

The “PAW Patrol” movie is the first of several feature films in the works by Spin Master’s Entertainment division. The series currently airs in over 160 countries in 30 languages. It’s currently in its seventh season on Nickelodeon and has been renewed for an eighth season. The movie project was first unveiled in February.