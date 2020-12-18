Kiersey Clemons Starring in ‘Susie Searches’ From Sophie Kargman (EXCLUSIVE)

Kiersey Clemons will star in 141 Entertainment’s “Susie Searches,” a darkly comic thriller from Sophie Kargman.

“Susie Searches” centers on Susie (Clemons), an awkward college student who seizes the opportunity to bolster her popularity and her under-the-radar true-crime podcast by solving the disappearance of a classmate. Her investigation reveals that the truth and Susie aren’t at all what they seem to be.

The feature is based on a short film that Frank and Kargman made of the same name. Clemons will also serve as an executive producer on the project. Production on the film is set to start in London early next year.

“I’m so excited to be working with Sophie Kargman on such a dark and witty film,” said Clemons in a statement. “I fell in love with the heart and peculiarity of Susie right away. Stories like this, starring women like me are few and far between. It’s a dream to bring her to life alongside our fearless leader Sophie.”

Clemons will executive produce in addition to acting in the picture. Adam Mirels and Robbie Mirels will produce under their 141 Entertainment banner, with Nicola Smith executive producing. The 141 producing duo previously backed “Ingrid Goes West” with Aubrey Plaza and “Marjorie Prime” starring Jon Hamm, Geena Davis and Tim Robbins. 141 is currently in post-production on the upcoming “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” starring Kate Hudson.

“Kiersey Clemons is such a special talent who continually delivers magnetic performances, so she is dream casting for this unique role,” said Adam Mirels and Robert Mirels in a statement. “We strive to bring new voices to the screen, so we are delighted to work with Sophie Kargman – an extraordinary storyteller with a fresh vision – on her debut feature.”

Kargman sold a true-crime series to eOne and is developing a series with Akiva Goldsman’s Weed Road Pictures. Her short, “Query,” starring Justice Smith, Graham Patrick Martin and Armie Hammer, premiered in competition at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival.

Clemons most recently starred in the live-action remake of “Lady and the Tramp,” as well as appeared in “The Only Living Boy in New York,” “Dope” and “Hearts Beat Loud.” She will appear in Zack Snyder’s upcoming director’s cut of “Justice League,” which will be featured on HBO Max. Clemons most recently executive produced the scripted podcast, “Ghost Tape” alongside Automatik and QCode and will produce and star in the upcoming AGC feature based on the story of Lauren Simmons.

Clemons is repped by UTA, RANGE, Jackoway Tyerman and ID and Kargman is repped by APA and Christina Campagnola at GRL BND, and Jared Bloch at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.