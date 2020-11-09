MGM Board Chair Kevin Ulrich Accused of Sexual Battery in Now-Discontinued Lawsuit

Anchorage Capital CEO Kevin Ulrich was accused of sexually assaulting a New York woman in 2019, according to legal filings. His accuser, Jennifer Perry, discontinued the suit without prejudice a month later.

In addition to running hedge fund Anchorage, Ulrich also serves as chairman of the board at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the studio behind the James Bond film franchise. Institutional Investor first broke the news of the sexual battery accusations.

Representatives for Ulrich and Anchorage did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment. Attorneys for Perry had no immediate response.

Perry alleged she was assaulted by Ulrich in his room at the Mercer Hotel on July 25, 2019, according the lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court in June. It was withdrawn on July 2.

“The conduct complained of involved physical behavior and contact of a non- consensual sexual nature,” the complaint reads. It goes on to state that Perry “was caused physical pain, and mental and emotional distress” and “an enduring loss of enjoyment of life.”

It’s unclear why Perry discontinued her suit a month after filing, and also if a settlement between Ulrich and his accuser was reached.

Anchorage holds a reported 34% stake in MGM, with the Financial Times reporting that the content studio comprises 14% of its parent company’s $8.4 billion portfolio. Ulrich saw a significant raise in his profile in 2018, when former MGM CEO Gary Barber was dismissed to the shock of Hollywood insiders.

As chairman of the board, Ulrich set a temporary management team through “the office of the CEO” at the time, and later brought in veteran Hollywood producer Michael De Luca to run the film side of the studio.