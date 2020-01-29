×
Jason Statham and Kevin Hart Heading for ‘The Man From Toronto’ Comedy

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jason Statham and Kevin Hart are in talks to star in action comedy “The Man From Toronto,” which Sony Pictures will release on Nov. 20.

Patrick Hughes, who directed “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” and “The Expendables 3,” will direct”The Man From Toronto” from a script by Robbie Fox, from a story by Fox and Jason Blumenthal. Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Blumenthal and Steve Tisch are producing. Bill Bannerman is executive producing. Sony is keeping details of the plot under wraps.

Hart’s currently in Sony’s “Jumanji: The Next Level,” which to date has made over $738 million worldwide. His recent film credits include “Night School,” opposite Tiffany Haddish, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” and “The Upside,” opposite Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman. He recently completed production on “Fatherhood,” which will be released by Sony Pictures on Jan. 15, 2021.

Statham recently starred in “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw,” which made $760 million worldwide. His other credits include “The Meg,” “The Fate of the Furious,” “Spy,” The Expendables franchise and The Transporter franchise.  He recently completed production on “Cash Truck” for Miramax which reteamed him with his Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels directed Guy Ritchie.

Hart is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, UTA and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Statham is repped by WME and attorney Patrick Knapp. Hughes is repped by WME and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

