Kevin Hart to Star in Action-Comedy from ‘Broad City’ Alums (EXCLUSIVE)

Universal Pictures is developing an untitled action-comedy based on an original idea from “Broad City’s” Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs with Kevin Hart attached to star.

Aniello and Downs will write the script as well as executive produce.

Malcolm D. Lee is on board to direct the film with Will Packer and James Lopez producing through their Will Packer Productions. Hart will produce through his Hartbeat Productions banner as will Lee through Blackmaled Productions.

It’s the second feature film from Hart, Packer and Lee, who teamed for the 2018 hit comedy “Night School,” which became the highest-grossing domestic comedy that year. The project also reunites Hart and Packer after partnering on the hit “Ride Along” and “Think Like a Man” TV series.

Universal’s Senior Exec VP of Production Erik Baiers and creative executive Christine Sun will shepherd for the studio. Bryan Smiley and Carli Haney will take the lead for Hartbeat Productions alongside Sheila Walcott who will oversee for Blackmaled Productions.

Hart is coming off his smash hit sequel “Jumanji: The Next Level,” which has grossed $787 million at the worldwide box office including $310 million domestically. Hart also had the critically acclaimed Netflix docu series “Don’t F**K This Up” premiere in December. The actor-comedian can be seen next in the Sony Pictures dramedy “Fatherhood,” which is due in January, 2021. Hart is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, UTA and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Lee has a strong relationship with Universal dating back to 1999’s “The Best Man” and has since directed the sequel “The Best Man’s Holiday,” “Girls Trip” and most recently “Night School,” with Hart and Packer. He just wrapped production on the “Space Jam” sequel at Warner Bros. starring LeBron James. Lee is repped by Paradigm, Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano and Bazan Entertainment.

Aniello and Downs are busy prepping to shoot an untitled pilot for HBO Max that they wrote and created, alongside Jen Statsky. The pilot will also be produced by Michael Schur.

Aniello is the director and executive producer of the upcoming “Babysitters Club” reboot on Netflix and, in addition to “Broad City,” is an executive producer and directed the pilot of the recently launched hit series “Awkwafina is Nora From Queens” on Comedy Central.

Downs wrote, executive produced and co-starred in “Broad City,” and is a consulting producer on Comedy Central’s “The Other Two,” and co-wrote, produced and starred opposite Scarlett Johansson in the 2017 comedy “Rough Night,” which was also directed by Aniello.

Aniello and Downs are represented by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham, LLP.