Kevin Dillon Starring as Jack Warner in Dennis Quaid’s ‘Reagan’ Biopic (EXCLUSIVE)

Kevin Dillon will portray Warner Bros. Studios founder Jack Warner in Dennis Quaid’s upcoming “Reagan” biopic, Variety has learned.

Production on “Reagan” in Oklahoma was halted for two weeks in late October and early November due to a COVID-19 outbreak among crew members. Shooting resumed on Nov. 5 and will be moving to California, according to producer Marc Joseph.

“Reagan” is directed by Sean McNamara, produced by Joseph and written by Howard Klausner. Penelope Ann Miller plays Nancy Reagan, Jon Voight portrays a KGB agent who tracked Reagan for 40 years and Mena Suvari plays Reagan’s first wife Jane Wyman.

Reagan signed a seven-year contract with Warner Bros. in 1937 and made most of his movies there. He starred in “Dark Victory,” “Knute Rockne, All American” and “Kings Row,” which was nominated for the Academy Award for best picture in 1943. Reagan portrayed a double amputee in “Kings Row” and gained renown for the line, “Where’s the rest of me?,” delivered when he woke up from surgery. He used that line as the title of his 1965 autobiography. Jack Warner was Reagan’s boss at Warner Bros.

“What a great opportunity to work on a movie as epic as this,” said Dillon. “Acting with Dennis Quaid and playing Jack Warner, one of the founding fathers of Hollywood, is such a privilege.”

Dillon was nominated for three Emmys for his performances as Johnny “Drama” Chase on the HBO comedy series “Entourage.” His credits include Bunny in best picture winner “Platoon,” and John Densmore in the biopic “The Doors.”

“We are excited to have Kevin join our cast,” noted Joseph. “He adds his incredible acting skills to our wonderful cast.”

Quaid and McNamara worked together on the film “Soul Surfer.” McNamara recently directed the films “Mighty Oak” and “Miracle Season.” Joseph most recently served as an executive producer along with Terrence Malick on Martin Sheen’s “The Vessel” and was a development and marketing executive at Walden Media where he worked on “The Chronicles of Narnia,” “Holes,” “Ray” and “Because of Winn Dixie.”