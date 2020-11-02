Kevin Bacon Joins Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Fimmel in Thriller ‘One Way’

Kevin Bacon is joining Travis Fimmel and Colson Baker, also known as recording artist Machine Gun Kelly, in the new action-thriller “One Way.”

Andrew Baird (“Zone 414”) is directing from a script by Ben Conway. Principal photography is set to begin in February in Los Angeles and Tulsa, Okla. Highland Film Group is handling worldwide sales at the upcoming American Film Market virtual market, which launches Nov. 9.

Bacon will portray the estranged father of Baker’s character, who goes on the run with a bag full of cash after a robbery of his former crime boss goes wrong. With a potentially fatal wound, he slips onto a bus headed into the unrelenting California desert. After a call for help, Bacon’s character betrays him by notifying the crime boss of his location.

“Kevin Bacon is one of the most talented and internationally recognizable actors of his generation,” said Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser.

Baird added, “I’m really excited to work with Kevin. He was already a major star when he really caught my eye as Willie O’Keefe in Oliver Stone’s ‘JFK.’ To me he showed a new, raw and very powerful side. His turn in ‘The Woodsman’ should have won him an Oscar and I love his work in his new show ‘City on a Hill.'”

Bacon won Golden Globe and SAG honors for his lead role in the television movie “Taking Chance,” and was also nominated for a Golden Globe for his supporting role in “The River Wild” and a SAG Award for “Murder in the First.” He has received three other SAG Award nominations with the ensembles of “Frost/Nixon,” “Mystic River” and “Apollo 13.”

Tim Palmer, Martin Brennan and Jib Polhemus are producing the film with Bill Grantham serving as executive producer. The film was developed with funding from Northern Ireland Screen and Screen Ireland.

Bacon’s representatives are MGMT, attorney Fred Gaines and Viewpoint. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.