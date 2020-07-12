Kelly Preston, Actress in ‘Mischief,’ ‘Jerry Maguire,’ Dies at 57

Kelly Preston, who appeared in films including “Mischief,” “Twins” and “Jerry Maguire,” has died after a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57.

John Travolta, her husband of 29 years, confirmed her death on his Instagram account.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” Travolta wrote. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT.”

Born Kelly Kamalelehua Smith in Honolulu, she changed her name to Kelly Preston before securing her first film role in the 1985 romcom “Mischief,” then appeared in another teen comedy, “Secret Admirer.”

She went on to appear in “SpaceCamp” and then “Twins” with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito.

In “Jerry Maguire,” she played Tom Cruise’s fiancee Avery Bishop, then co-starred opposite Kevin Costner in “For Love of the Game.”

Other roles during the 1990s included “Holy Man” with Eddie Murphy and Jeff Goldblum, “Nothing ot Lose” with Tim Robbins and Martin Lawrence and “Jack Frost.”

Travolta’s passion project was the L. Ron Hubbard adaptation “Battlefield Earth,” which he co-produced and starred in along with Preston. The film lost millions and was universally panned.

Travolta and Preston met on the set of the 1987 movie “The Experts.” The duo would later marry in Paris in 1991.

The actress and philanthropist is survived by her husband and two children. Her son Jett died in 2009.