Keke Palmer to Star in Historical Thriller ‘Alice,’ Inspired by True Events

Multihyphenate Keke Palmer will executive produce and star in the historical thriller “Alice” from Steel Springs Pictures.

“Alice” is inspired by the true events of a woman of servitude in 1800s Georgia, who escapes the 55-acre confines of her captor to discover the shocking reality that exists beyond the tree line — it’s 1973.

Krystin Ver Linden will make her directorial debut and helm from her own script. The thriller will be produced by Peter Lawson, who has executive producer credits on “John Wick” and “Spotlight,” with Jose Agustin Valdes and Luisa Fernanda Espinosa of Steel Springs Pictures also exec producing. Steel Springs is fully financing the pic and principal photography will begin in August in Georgia.

“So many films that depict this time in our history are rooted in victimization of the black female lead,” Palmer said. “This story is the opposite and that’s what attracted me to Krystin’s perspective. It tackles the harsh realities of slavery and white supremacy while also offering inspiration and vindication through the story of Alice’s journey. I don’t want anyone to leave the theater feeling debilitated, I want them to feel empowered.”

“Alice” marks the first feature film to go into production from Steel Springs Pictures, which was recently launched by Lawson.

“Keke is a prodigious talent and the perfect choice to step into the title role of Alice,” Lawson said. “This is such an important and emotional project, and when we saw Keke’s passion and vision for this woman and her story, we knew she was the one. With Krystin at the helm, we look forward to seeing her transform into this phenomenal character and bring her riveting story to life.”

Palmer was recently nominated for a Daytime Emmy for the talk show “Strahan, Sara & Keke.” Her most recent credits include “Hustlers” for STX, “Pimp,” the TV musical “Grease Live!,” “Scream Queens” and “Berlin Station.”

Palmer is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment. Lawson and Steel Springs Pictures are represented by Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark.