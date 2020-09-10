Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn’s Body-Swap Thriller ‘Freaky’ Sets Release, Debuts Trailer

Universal Pictures has set a release date “Freaky,” a body-swap serial killer comedy starring Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn, and dropped a new trailer. The movie will debut in theaters on Friday, Nov. 13.

Newton, whose credits include “Blockers” and “Big Little Lies,” will portray 17-year-old Millie who’s trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of high school and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of Vaughn’s Butcher, her town’s infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries.

When The Butcher’s mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other’s bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she’s trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who’s the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her — and has brought his appetite for carnage to homecoming.

Her friends, played by Celeste O’Connor and Misha Osherovich, and her crush, portrayed by Uriah Shelton, help Millie race against the clock to reverse the curse while The Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a homecoming killing spree. The film also stars Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran and Dana Drori.

Christopher Landon directs a script he wrote with Michael Kennedy. Jason Blum, whose recent horror credits include “Halloween,” and “The Invisible Man,” is a producer. The film is produced by Blumhouse Productions in association with Divide/Conquer. The executive producers are Couper Samuelson and Jeanette Volturno.