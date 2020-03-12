×

Kate Beckinsale Alleges Harvey Weinstein Berated Her After ‘Serendipity’ Premiere

Elizabeth Wagmeister

Kate Beckinsale
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison, and allegations of his abusive behavior continue to mount.

Kate Beckinsale claims the now-convicted rapist once berated her for not dressing sexy enough to the premiere of “Serendipity” back in 2001, screaming and calling her a “c—.” Beckinsale’s infant daughter was present when the alleged incident occurred.

“The minute the door closed he started screaming, ‘You stupid f—ing c—, you c— you ruined my premiere.’ I had no idea what he was talking about and started to shake,” Beckinsale wrote on Instagram, shortly after Weinstein was sentenced by a New York City judge. “He said, ‘If I am throwing a red carpet, you get in a tight dress, you shake your ass, you shake your t—, you do not go down looking like a f—ing lesbian you stupid f—ing c—.'”

“The shock made me burst into tears,” Beckinsale wrote.

A rep for Weinstein didn’t immediately return Variety‘s request for comment, in response to Beckinsale’s claims.

“Serendipity,” starring Beckinsale and John Cusack, was distributed by Weinstein’s former company Miramax.

“Serendipity” was released shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The New York City red carpet premiere for the film was set for Oct. 5 and Beckinsale says the cast refused to go “because holding a premiere mere weeks after 9/11 with the city still smoking felt like the most insensitive, tone deaf, disrespectful idea possible.” However, Weinstein insisted the premiere go on, according to Beckinsale, who says, “We flew into New York and somehow got through it.”

The actress says, the morning after the red carpet premiere, Weinstein called her and asked if she would like to bring her daughter, who at the time, was less than two years old, over for a playdate with his young daughter. When Beckinsale showed up to Weinstein’s home, the then-powerful movie mogul began to scream, reprimanding her for her choice in clothing at the premiere the night before.

“I turned up and he immediately called for his nanny to take the babies to another room to play. I went to go with them and he said, ‘No, you wait here,'” Beckinsale says. “The minute the door closed, he started screaming, ‘You stupid f—ing c—.'”

“I tried to say, ‘Harvey, the city is on fire, people are still looking for their relatives, none of us even felt the premiere was appropriate, much less coming out dressed like it’s a bachelor party,'” Beckinsale writes. “He said, ‘I don’t care — it’s my f—ing premiere, and if I want p—- on the red carpet, that’s what I get.'”

Beckinsale recalls Weinstein being “livid” as he screamed at her, and says she managed to leave his home with her daughter.

The actress says this was not the only incident she ran into with Weinstein throughout the years. Beckinsale also says she told other people in the industry about the bad behavior she faced, but no action was ever taken.

“That was one of many experiences I had that there was no recourse for, and falls under no felony,” Beckinsale writes. “But I was punished for it,” she says, “And for other instances where I said no to him for years, insidiously and seeming irreversibly.”

Beckinsale shared her story on Instagram, explaining that she feels relief that Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison, and she hopes his sentencing will be a deterrent for other bad behavior in the industry. “I hope and pray that we, as an industry, can start to actually outlaw all abuses of power and expose them and eliminate them, for all genders, forever,” she writes.

Weinstein was sentenced on Wednesday to 23 years in prison, and was convicted on two charges of a criminal sex act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. His defense team plans to appeal this summer.

