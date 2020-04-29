Kaley Cuoco to Star With Kevin Hart in ‘Man From Toronto’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco has found her first major movie role following the end of her popular series, signing on for the female lead opposite Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in Sony’s action-comedy “Man From Toronto.” Harrelson recently replaced Jason Statham in the pic.

The film revolves around a case of mistaken identity after the world’s deadliest assassin, known as the “man from Toronto,” and a stranger, played by Hart, run into each other at an Airbnb. Chaos soon ensures as the assassin’s world comes crashing down on Hart.

Patrick Hughes, who directed Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson’s 2017 action-comedy “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” is on board to helm. Robbie Fox wrote the script from a story he conceived with Jason Blumenthal. Blumenthal is producing along with his Escape Artists partners, Todd Black and Steve Tisch.

The film hits theaters on Sept. 17, 2021.

Cuoco is best known for her role on CBS’ hit sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” which concluded last year. She will next be seen in HBO Max’s upcoming limited series “The Flight Attendant.” In addition to toplining, Cuoco also executive produces the show. She voices the title character and serves as an EP on “Harley Quinn” for DC Universe.

Cuoco is repped by SDB Partners, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.