Kal Penn Would ‘Love’ to do a Fourth ‘Harold & Kumar’ Movie

Kal PennVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

If Kal Penn gets his way, a fourth “Harold & Kumar” movie will be streaming on a service near you. 

“I feel like it’s gotta be a streamer because people just love watching [these movies] in the comfort of their own home on a Friday night at 2 a.m., which is more streaming ‘binge-able’ than it is going to the theater,” Penn, 42, told Variety

Penn and co-star John Cho cemented their legacies in the stoner comedy world with 2004’s “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle,” as two buddies whose pot-fueled munchies trip turns into a zany misadventure that includes Neil Patrick Harris and riding a cheetah.

The comedy became a hit and spawned two follow-ups, 2008’s “Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay” and 2011’s “A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas.” 

And sounds like Cho would be on board, too. 

“We would love to do a fourth movie. John Cho and I text about it all the time,” said Penn. “Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg — who created and wrote all three movies in the franchise — we all would love to do one. I think we all, thankfully, have the blessing of being really busy right now and want to find the right venue and the right timing.”

Hurwitz and Schlossberg most recently teamed on YouTube Premium’s “Cobra Kai” series, which will release its third season some time this year. Last August, Penn hinted at a Television Critics Association panel that a concept for a fourth installment does exist. 

Penn will next be seen — or heard, rather — as the voice of Mikku, a mongoose in upcoming Disney Junior show “Mira, Royal Detective.” The cast is almost exclusively of South Asian descent, a first for a Disney series. It includes Penn, Freida Pinto, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Jameela Jamil, Aasif Mandvi and newcomer Leela Ladnier, voicing the title role of Mira. (Penn’s NBC sitcom “Sunnyside” was canceled in October.)

Penn added that he’s hoping a fourth “Harold & Kumar” could come sooner than later.

“We keep talking about it and are hoping in the next year or so to be able to find a good home,” said Penn. “So, if anyone’s reading this and wants it, let us know.”

