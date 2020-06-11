Kaitlyn Dever in Talks to Star in Universal’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Adaptation

Universal Pictures’ adaptation of the Broadway hit “Dear Evan Hansen” looks to be picking up steam, as sources tell Variety that Kaitlyn Dever is in talks to star in the film.

Though Universal would not confirm, Ben Platt is also expected to reprise his role as the title character.

“Wonder” director Stephen Chbosky will helm the pic, while Steve Levenson, who wrote the book for the stage musical, is writing the script.

Marc Platt, and Adam Siegel are producing the adaptation. “La La Land” and “The Greatest Showman” lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who wrote the music for the show, will serve as executive producers.

The story follows Hansen, a high schooler with social anxiety. He unintentionally gets caught up in a lie after the family of a classmate who committed suicide mistakes one of Hansen’s letters for their son’s suicide note.

Dever will play the classmate’s sister, Zoe, who begins dating Hansen after he begins a relationship with the classmate’s family.

The musical was nominated for nine Tonys and scored five, including best musical, best actor, best featured actress (Rachel Bay Jones) and best score. It is currently on a nationwide tour that includes a stop in Los Angeles.

Universal’s senior VP of production Sara Scott and director of development Lexi Barta will oversee production on behalf of the studio.

Last year Dever starred in Netflix’s limited series “Unbelievable,” which earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

On the film side, she also received rave reviews in the comedy “Booksmart.”

She is repped by UTA and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.