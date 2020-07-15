Justin Timberlake Drama ‘Palmer’ Bought by Apple

Apple is buying the Justin Timberlake drama “Palmer” from SK Global in a move to expand its slate of high-profile original films.

“Palmer,” directed by Fisher Stevens from Cheryl Guerriero’s script, follows a former college football phenomenon who returns to his hometown to get his life back on track after being released from prison. He faces lingering conflicts from his past, but also a much more surprising challenge as he finds himself suddenly in charge of a unique young boy who has been abandoned by his wayward mother. “Palmer” also stars Juno Temple, June Squibb, Alisha Wainwright and Ryder Allen.

The script for the film appeared on the 2016 Blacklist. It’s an SK Global, Rhea Films and Nadler No GMO Popcorn Co. project, in association with the Hercules Film Fund. “Palmer” is produced by Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti, Charlie Corwin, Daniel Nadler and Charles B. Wessler. The movie is executive produced by Robert Friedland, Terry Dougas, Jean-Luc De Fanti, Mark O’Connor, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis and Bruce Toll.

Apple recently debuted the Tom Hanks war drama “Greyhound” on its Apple TV Plus service. Upcoming films include “Snow Blind” with Jake Gyllenhaal attached to star; Martin Scorsese’s forthcoming “Killers of the Flower Moon” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; “Emancipation,” from director Antoine Fuqua, and starring and produced by Will Smith; “Sharper,” starring and produced Julianne Moore; “The Sky Is Everywhere”; based on the best-selling YA Novel of the same name; and “On the Rocks” from Sofia Coppola, starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones.