Justin Chon’s ‘Blue Bayou’ Sells to Focus Features Out of Cannes Virtual Market (EXCLUSIVE)

The latest project from acclaimed independent filmmaker Justin Chon, “Blue Bayou,” has been acquired by Focus Features, Variety can report exclusively.

The studio brokered a worldwide deal for the film’s distribution rights out of the Cannes 2020 virtual market, which was financed by MARCO and Entertainment One. Focus will handle domestic, and its parent Universal will distribute internationally.

Chon serves as writer, director and star alongside Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander, Mark O’Brien (“Arrival”), Linh Dan Pham and Emory Cohen (“Brooklyn”).

The film tells the heartbreaking story of Antonio LeBlanc, a Korean adoptee raised in the United States who is forced to confront his distant past and what it means for his own future and his family’s when he unexpectedly faces deportation.

Chon got his early acting start in the “Twilight Saga,” and went on to create indie darlings like “Ms. Purple” and “Gook.”

“Justin’s ability to open our eyes to new perspectives by celebrating our shared humanity is more vital now than ever before. We’re so proud to help bring his voice to the world and to reunite with Alicia along with the brilliant teams at eOne and MACRO,” Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski told Variety.

Chon, Charles D. King (“Mudbound”), Kim Roth (“Tigertail”) and Poppy Hanks (“Sorry To Bother You”) served as producers. Clara Wu, eOne’s Nick Meyer, Zev Foreman, and Eddie Rubin executive produced. Greta Fuentes of MACRO and Yira Vilaro are also co-producers.

Sierra/Affinity, a wholly owned subsidiary of eOne, represented the international sales of the film. UTA and WME handled the domestic sale.