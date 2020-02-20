Justin Bieber’s ‘Cupid’ Movie Adds ‘Greatest Showman’ Director Michael Gracey as Producer

“The Greatest Showman” director Michael Gracey is joining the production team of Justin Bieber’s animated film “Cupid.”

The pop superstar will voice the titular Roman god and executive produce the Mythos Studios movie, directed by Pete Candeland.

Black List writer Mike Vukadinovich (Hulu’s “The Runaways”) has also been hired to write the script.

“Cupid” marks the first film from the studio’s Mythoverse, a cinematic universe of stories and characters inspired by classic Greek and Roman mythology.

Gracey, who directed “The Greatest Showman” and executive produced “Rocketman,” will bring his extensive experience working at the intersection of music and film to the feature, an original adaptation of the famous 2,000-year-old love story. Gracey is represented by CAA and Partizan.

“Cupid” was previously developed by writer Carlos Kotkin from a story adaptation by Mythos chairman David Maisel, who co-founded the Los Angeles-based production company two years ago with record executive Scooter Braun.

Vukadinovich’s credits include Black List screenplays “The Three Misfortunes of Geppetto,” which sold to Fox with 21 Laps producing, and “The Secret Ingredients of Rocket Cola.” Vukadinovich is currently a supervising producer on Michel Gondry’s Showtime series “Kidding.” Vukadinovich is represented by Verve, Industry Entertainment and McKuin Frankel.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Michael and Mike to the ‘Cupid’ family,” Candeland said. “They bring the highest levels of imagination, brain power and execution to everything they do, and they have always been a personal source of inspiration for me.”