×

Justin Bieber’s ‘Cupid’ Movie Adds ‘Greatest Showman’ Director Michael Gracey as Producer

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Justin Bieber
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“The Greatest Showman” director Michael Gracey is joining the production team of Justin Bieber’s animated film “Cupid.”

The pop superstar will voice the titular Roman god and executive produce the Mythos Studios movie, directed by Pete Candeland.

Black List writer Mike Vukadinovich (Hulu’s “The Runaways”) has also been hired to write the script.

Cupid” marks the first film from the studio’s Mythoverse, a cinematic universe of stories and characters inspired by classic Greek and Roman mythology.

Gracey, who directed “The Greatest Showman” and executive produced “Rocketman,” will bring his extensive experience working at the intersection of music and film to the feature, an original adaptation of the famous 2,000-year-old love story. Gracey is represented by CAA and Partizan.

“Cupid” was previously developed by writer Carlos Kotkin from a story adaptation by Mythos chairman David Maisel, who co-founded the Los Angeles-based production company two years ago with record executive Scooter Braun.

Vukadinovich’s credits include Black List screenplays “The Three Misfortunes of Geppetto,” which sold to Fox with 21 Laps producing, and “The Secret Ingredients of Rocket Cola.” Vukadinovich is currently a supervising producer on Michel Gondry’s Showtime series “Kidding.” Vukadinovich is represented by Verve, Industry Entertainment and McKuin Frankel.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Michael and Mike to the ‘Cupid’ family,” Candeland said. “They bring the highest levels of imagination, brain power and execution to everything they do, and they have always been a personal source of inspiration for me.”

More Film

  • Tom Harper

    'Aeronauts' Filmmaker Tom Harper to Direct Romance 'Forever' for MGM (EXCLUSIVE)

    MGM has attached “The Aeronauts” director Tom Harper to its romance “Forever” — a project that’s been in development at the studio for eight decades. Jonathan Glickman is producing “Forever,” based on a romantic novella by Mildred Cram (“Love Affair”), which focuses on two lovers from the past who are reincarnated in the modern world. [...]

  • Justin Bieber

    Justin Bieber's 'Cupid' Movie Adds 'Greatest Showman' Director Michael Gracey as Producer

    “The Greatest Showman” director Michael Gracey is joining the production team of Justin Bieber’s animated film “Cupid.” The pop superstar will voice the titular Roman god and executive produce the Mythos Studios movie, directed by Pete Candeland. Black List writer Mike Vukadinovich (Hulu’s “The Runaways”) has also been hired to write the script. “Cupid” marks [...]

  • Premature

    'Premature': Film Review

    There’s poetry in “Premature” — literally, if not always cinematically. Zora Howard, a spoken word artist and sometime actor who reunites with director Rashaad Ernesto Green for his second feature (they collaborated more than a decade earlier on a short of the same name), plays Ayanna, a tentatively romantic Harlem teenager navigating a relationship for [...]

  • Jamila Wenske

    Berlin: Jamila Wenske's Achtung Panda! Producing 'Elbow,' 'Arabic Interpreter' (EXCLUSIVE)

    German producer Jamila Wenske of Berlin-based Achtung Panda! Media has boarded two upcoming projects that explore facets of the immigrant experience in Germany. Asli Özarslan’s “Elbow” follows the turbulent life of a young Turkish woman in Berlin and her decision to move to Istanbul, while Ali Kareem Obaid’s “The Arabic Interpreter” centers on a frustrated, [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein deliberation

    Weinstein Jury Ends Day With Request for Annabella Sciorra's Testimony, No Verdict

    The jurors in the Harvey Weinstein trial ended their third day of deliberations on Thursday with a request to hear the testimony of Annabella Sciorra. The jury has now been deliberating for more than 14 hours, and will return for further deliberations on Friday morning. In a note to the judge late Thursday afternoon, the [...]

  • Goldie Hawn Bette Midler Diane Keaton

    Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton Re-Team for 'Family Jewels' Comedy

    Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton are starring in the family comedy “Family Jewels” for New Republic Pictures. It’s a reunion for the trio, 24 years after they starred in the Paramount comedy “The First Wives Club.” New Republic is planning a 2020 production start for “Family Jewels.” New Republic principals Brian Oliver and [...]

  • EFM Euro Film Policy Seminar

    Berlin: European Film Policy Seminar Examines Changing Landscape

    The Berlinale’s European Film Market opened on Thursday with the inaugural European Film Politics Seminar, offering a look at the pressing challenges facing independent European producers in a fast-changing landscape increasingly dominated by the growing number of U.S. streaming giants. The seminar was hosted by Steven Gaydos, executive vice president of global content of Variety. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad