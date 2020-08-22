‘Black Adam’ Will Introduce the Justice Society of America: Hawkman, Doctor Fate and More

One surprise announcement during DC Fandome’s “Black Adam” panel on Saturday was that the Justice Society of America will be introduced in the film. Dwayne Johnson, who is playing the titular Black Adam, was joined by his co-star Noah Centineo, who plays Black Adam’s foe Atom Smasher, to reveal the news.

In an animated tease, Hawkman, Doctor Fate and Cyclone were announced as Atom Smasher’s fellow JSA members that will appear in the film.

“I have a knack for destroying bullies, but there are some who think I need help,” Johnson narrated as Black Adam. “Hawkman, Doctor Fate, and their new recruits: Cyclone and Atom Smasher. They call themselves the Justice Society, an organization that believes in fighting for truth and justice. Well, I’m going to teach them that the only beliefs I fight for are mine. Welcome to truth, justice and the Black Adam way.”

The Justice Society of America is a popular superhero team introduced by DC Comics in 1940. Originally including Green Lantern, Atom, Flash, Hawkman, Hour-Man, Spectre, Sandman and Doctor Fate, there have been scores of other members and iterations of the group through the years in comic books.

For the uninitiated, Doctor Fate is a sorcerer, Cyclone manipulates the wind, Atom Smasher can grow large and Hawkman flies and smashes things with a magic mace.

Watch the animated introduction to the Justice Society of America from the DC Fandome presentation below:

Additionally, Johnson began the presentation with an animated version of Black Adam’s origin story:

The night before the digital panel, Johnson released a tease of his character’s costume. “Black Adam” is scheduled to be released on Dec. 22, 2021.