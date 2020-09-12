New ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut Score Teased by Original Composer Tom Holkenborg

More teases for the Snyder Cut of “Justice League” were doled out at the DC FanDome virtual event. This time, a sneak peek at the upcoming score was teased by composer Tom Holkenborg, known as Junkie XL.

During the second weekend of DC Fandome on Saturday, Holkenborg appeared during a panel to tease a portion of the new score.

“I’m so excited to be back and finish ‘Justice League’ with Zack Snyder, the Zack Snyder cut. I can’t tell you how excited I am. But there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, obviously, even though I already did a lot of work. Right now, I’m finishing an action bit with the new Justice League theme, and I want to preview a little bit of that,” he said from behind a computer and keyboard from his home.

Holkenborg worked on the original “Justice League,” but was replaced by Danny Elfman when director Joss Whedon took over the film. The Snyder Cut is billed as Zack Snyder’s original vision for the superhero film, which received mostly negative reviews in 2017 after Snyder had to step down due to a family tragedy. Since its release, fans called on Warner Bros. to release the Snyder Cut, and HBO Max made the surprising announcement earlier this year that Snyder’s version would release on the streaming service in 2021.

Snyder and Holkenborg previously worked together on the “Justice League” precursor “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” with Hans Zimmer co-composing the score. Zimmer, who had composed “Wonder Woman,” had originally been tapped to score “Justice League,” but Holkenborg replaced him, before ultimately being swapped with Elfman in the final version.