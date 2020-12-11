‘Justice League’: WarnerMedia Says It’s Concluded Investigation, ‘Remedial Action’ Taken

WarnerMedia said in a statement on Friday evening that it’s concluded its investigation into the set of “Justice League.”

“WarnerMedia’s investigation into the ‘Justice League’ movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken,” the statement reads.

It’s unclear what the “remedial action” entails, and WarnerMedia declined to give further details when pressed by Variety.

In August, Variety learned that WarnerMedia launched an investigation into the DC Comics movie after one of the film’s stars, Ray Fisher, publicly accused filmmaker Joss Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg of misconduct on the set.

Fisher tweeted about the news on Friday, saying he was sent the following statement on behalf on WarnerMedia: “WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for it’s employees and partners.”

“There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found,” the actor added. Regarding the “remedial action,” Fisher wrote, “some we’ve seen, and some that is still to come.”

Fisher made a series of claims about Whedon and the producing team on Twitter throughout this past summer. In July, he tweeted that Whedon’s “on-set treatment of the cast and crew was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” adding that his behavior was “enabled” by former Warner Bros. Co-President of Production Berg and former DC Entertainment President and Chief Creative Officer Johns, who were also producers on the movie. Whedon had taken over filmmaking duties from original director Zack Snyder for additional photography.

At the time, Whedon had declined to comment. Berg said it was “categorically untrue that we enabled any unprofessional behavior.”

Fisher continued to speak about the allegations later that month at fan convention JusticeCon, saying he was undergoing a process to “get to the heart of everything.” “And if anything I said about that man is untrue, I invite him wholeheartedly to sue me for libel, to sue me for slander,” he added.

Throughout the past few months, Fisher remained vague on concrete details for the allegations. He did, however, say in August that Johns “summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent’s) attempts to take grievances up the proper chain of command,” and “made a thinly veiled threat to my career.”

In November, Whedon exited his HBO series “The Nevers,” attributing his departure to challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. WarnerMedia said at that time that its investigation was still ongoing.

Variety has reached out to Whedon and Berg for comment. A rep for Johns declined to comment.

Adam B. Vary contributed to this report.