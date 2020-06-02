Warner Bros. Offers Free ‘Just Mercy’ Rentals, Encourages ‘Systemic Racism’ Education

“Just Mercy,” the 2019 film about the work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, has been made available for free rental on digital platforms during the month of June by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed the real-life legal drama, which stars Michael B. Jordan as Stevenson, who defends Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx) in order to fight a wrongful murder conviction. Along with an announcement on film’s official Twitter account, Warner Bros. released a statement explaining the move.

“We believe in the power of story,” the statement reads. “Our film ‘Just Mercy,’ based on the life work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, is one resource we can humbly offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society. For the month of June, ‘Just Mercy’ will be available to rent for free across digital platforms in the US.

The announcement comes after multiple nights of worldwide protests of George Floyd’s death.

“To actively be part of the change our country is so desperately seeking, we encourage you to learn more about our past and the countless injustices that have led us to where we are today,” the statement continued. “Thank you to the artists, storytellers and advocates who helped make this film happen. Watch with your family, friends and allies. For further information on Bryan Stevenson and his work at the Equal Justice Initiative please visit EJI.org.”

Watch the trailer for “Just Mercy” below: