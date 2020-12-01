Variety Relaunches ‘Just for Variety’ Column, Handing Pen to Marc Malkin

“Just for Variety” is back.

Variety’s signature column, which first appeared in Daily Variety 75 years ago and ran until 2005, is returning as a weekly print and digital franchise starting on Dec. 2. Written by senior culture editor Marc Malkin, the column will focus on industry dish from both behind and in front of the camera, industry personalities, social and philanthropic activities and trends in the creative community.

Launched in October 1945, the daily column became synonymous with the legendary Army Archerd, who took it over in 1953. Archerd penned “Just for Variety” for more than 50 years before his retirement in 2005.

“I am so excited for my next chapter at Variety,” Malkin said. “I am honored to continue the tradition of ‘Just for Variety’ while also introducing the column to a new generation of Hollywood insiders and Variety readers. This is one reboot I’m hopeful everyone will get behind.”

In addition to penning “Just for Variety,” Malkin will also edit and curate “Our Town,” a new section dedicated to highlighting the lifestyles and livelihoods of those who work in entertainment around the world.

The section debuts in Variety‘s Dec. 2 Hitmakers issue saluting the year’s top musical artists. Anchored by “Just for Variety,” the Our Town debut features a Q&A with the legendary Tina Turner, an interview with Jaden Smith and a check-in with Jenna Lyons, former J. Crew creative director turned reality show star, who weighs in on fashion in film. The launch of Our Town coincides with a redesign of Variety‘s print pages led by creative director Raul Aguila.

A respected entertainment veteran, Malkin joined Variety in 2018 as senior events and lifestyle editor. Before becoming senior culture and events editor, he was film awards editor. A staple of the red carpet, Malkin also hosts the Variety and iHeart podcast “The Big Ticket,” where he has interviewed Hollywood’s biggest names, including Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, Charlize Theron, Ricky Martin, Kerry Washington, John Boyega, Selena Gomez, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and Hugh Grant.